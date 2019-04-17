OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched into the seventh inning to stop Houston’s 10-game winning streak, Matt Chapman homered for the third time in six games and the Oakland Athletics beat the Astros 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Jurickson Profar added two hits including an RBI double to make up for his team-leading fifth error. Profar has driven in 10 runs over his last eight games after batting .106 with zero RBIs in the first 12.

It’s the A’s first win over the Astros in five games.

Montas’ only loss this season came against Houston on April 5 when he allowed two runs in five innings. The quick-pitching right-hander was much better this time, allowing three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Montas (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until Yuli Gurriel’s one-out single up the middle in the fifth. He also gave up an RBI single to Michael Brantley in the sixth and left after Josh Reddick’s one-out single in the seventh.

Lou Trivinio struck out three of the five hitters he faced. Blake Treinen retired three batters for his sixth save.

Chapman homered on a 1-1 pitch from Astros starter Wade Miley (1-2) leading off the sixth. Three of Chapman’s four hits off left-handed pitching this season have been home runs.

Miley gave up two runs in six innings and lost for the second time in seven starts against the A’s.

Profar doubled in Mark Canha in the first to give the A’s an early lead.

Brantley singled in George Springer to tie it in the sixth. Springer walked and took second after a throwing error by Montas on a pickoff attempt.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Marco Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list, one day after failing to make it past the fourth inning for a second consecutive start. RHP Chris Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is expected to take Estrada’s spot in the rotation.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (2-0, 3.52 ERA) goes against the Rangers in Texas on Friday. Verlander has won each of his last two outings and had a season-high 11 strikeouts in his last start against Seattle.

Athletics: RHP Aaron Brooks (2-1, 4.24) faces Toronto for the third time in his career Friday in Oakland. Brooks is winless against the Blue Jays and last pitched against them in 2015.

