BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) —

The Montana State women’s home basketball games slated for Thursday against Idaho and Sunday against Montana have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcat program, the university said.

Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined later.

The Cat-Griz men’s and women’s basketball games had already been moved from Saturday to Sunday because much of MSU’s athletic staff is going to be in Frisco, Texas for Saturday’s FCS national championship football game between Montana State and North Dakota State.

The Cat-Griz men’s basketball game is still scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday in Bozeman.

The next scheduled game for the Montana State women’s basketball team is Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.