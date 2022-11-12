MISSOULA, Mont. — Nick Ostmo ran for three touchdowns and Lucas Johnson passed for two, one to Ostmo, and Montana routed Eastern Washington 63-7 on Saturday.

Ostmo had 11 carries for 146 yards and scored on runs of 80, 2 and 23 yards. Johnson opened the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ostmo and also found Keelan White for a 5-yard score. Johnson was 10 of 16 for 200 yards.

Freshman quarterback Daniel Britt threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3 Big Sky Conference) have outscored their last two opponents 120-7 after losing three straight games.

Montana had 337 yards on the ground and 604 total yards. The only punt for the Grizzlies came in the first quarter after they had a 21-0 lead and before they scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 42-0 lead.

Eastern Washington (2-8, 1-6) punted nine times, went 3 of 16 on third down and finished with 310 yards. Backup Kekoa Visperas threw a touchdown pass to Blake Gobel for the Eagles in the third quarter.

Seattle U women run into No. 20 Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points and No. 20 Oregon coasted to a 90-47 win over Seattle on Saturday.

The Ducks (2-0) also got 15 points each from freshman Jennah Isai and Endyia Rogers, 14 from Phillipina Kyei and 10 from Te-HinaPaopao.

VanSlooten, a freshman who has led Oregon in scoring in her first two games, had nine rebounds and three blocks. Paopao had seven rebounds, four steals and was one of four Ducks with three assists.

Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks (0-2) with 14 points.

Isahi had 15 points and Rogers 10 in the first half as the Ducks opened a 42-25 lead. Both had seven in the first quarter when Oregon doubled up Seattle 24-12.

The Redhawks scored the first seven points of the second quarter.

More Football

• John Walker caught seven passes for 105 yards as Pacific (5-4, 4-2 NWC) handed Pacific Lutheran (6-4, 5-2) an 18-7 loss in their regular-season finale.

• Despite 316 passing yards from Jaedyn Prewitt, Whitworth (6-4, 4-3 NWC) wrapped up the regular season with a 28-14 loss to visiting George Fox (8-2, 5-2).

• Cameron Daniels rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Central Washington (6-4, 6-3 LSC) handed visiting Texas Permian Basin (5-6, 4-5) a 49-14 loss.

• Izaiah Jerenz caught 16 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns as Puget Sound (2-8, 2-6 NWC) snapped a seven-game losing streak to wrap up the season with a 26-20 win over host Willamette (2-8, 0-7).

Men’s Basketball

• Shaw Anderson scored 32 points, and Zack Paulsen added 29, but Seattle Pacific (1-1) lost 83-78 to Cal Poly Pomona (1-1) at the Cougar Classic in Azusa, California.

Hockey

• Oliver Tulk scored in OT to lift the visiting Calgary Hitmen to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Volleyball

• Seattle Pacific (13-13, 11-7 GNAC) wrapped up the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Western Washington (21-5, 16-2).

• Seattle U (4-18, 0-4 WAC) wrapped up its season with a 3-0 loss at California Baptist, the Redhawks’ 16th consecutive defeat.