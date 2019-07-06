CHICAGO (AP) — The president of soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean body refused to address FIFA’s contention that having the finals Women’s World Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Copa America on the same day was planned, not inadvertent.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani has said the scheduling was a “clerical error.” FIFA issued a statement last month saying it resulted from “a comprehensive consultancy process, which has involved all key stakeholders.”

“First of all, the games are going to be played tomorrow, so whether I beg to differ or not is really irrelevant, quite frankly,” Montagliani said Saturday at Soldier Field. “There is a truth to what happened. And I’ve been very clear, it’s something that shouldn’t happen in the future, and it won’t happen in the future.”

Players on the American women’s team have been critical of the decision. The U.S. women play the Netherlands in the World Cup final on Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT, and the U.S. men face Mexico in the Gold Cup final at 9:15 p.m. EDT.

