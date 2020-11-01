By
The Associated Press
All Times EST=
Monday, Nov. 2=
NFL=
¶ Tamps Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
MLS=
¶ No matches scheduled.
Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seattle sports power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe announce engagement on social media
- Seahawks-49ers GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream
- Sonics fans come out in force to witness opening of Shawn Kemp's Cannabis in Queen Anne VIEW
- Could Tony La Russa's return inspire Mariners Hall of Famer Lou Piniella to come back?
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' Week 8 win vs. the 49ers