BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles set the major league record for home runs allowed in a season, giving up drives to Austin Meadows and Willy Adames in a rain-delayed, 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay that ended shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

About 200 fans were left at Camden Yards when the Rays closed out the win.

Meadows hit the record-setting 259th home run off Baltimore this year, connecting in the third inning. The last-place Orioles began the day tied with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for the dubious mark.

Adames later hit No. 260 against the O’s. Baltimore still has 34 more games remaining.

After a rain delay of more than two hours, Adames hit a go-ahead single in the sixth off Miguel Castro (1-2). Oliver Drake (2-1) got the win and Emilio Pagan picked up his 14th save in 21 chances.

DODGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernandez capped a three-run ninth inning by blooping an RBI single and Los Angeles rallied after being one-hit through eight innings.

Advertising

Shut down by rookie Jacob Waguespack, the Dodgers rallied with three straight hits against Derek Law (0-2).

Casey Sadler (3-0) got the win for the NL West leaders.

Los Angeles has won five in a row at Dodger Stadium going into this weekend’s big series against the New York Yankees.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto.

METS 2, INDIANS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard retired the first 16 hitters and allowed two hits over six dominant innings before a heavy storm interrupted him, and New York won a rain-shortened game for its fifth straight victory.

The game was called with New York batting in the eighth inning after a second rain delay.

The Mets completed a three-game sweep. They’ve won 13 of their last 14 home games, helping them get into the NL wild-card mix.

Advertising

Cleveland’s first visit to Citi Field was a flop and its seven-game trip through New York that began at Yankee Stadium ended with a 2-5 record. The Indians also lost for the seventh time in nine games overall and dropped 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

Syndergaard (9-6) struck out five and walked none. Paul Sewald got his third career save. Rookie Aaron Civale (1-3) took the loss.

ATHLETICS 5, YANKEES 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tanner Roark struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over six-plus innings, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka struggled early and Oakland finished a three-game series sweep.

Mark Canha hit a two-run single as the A’s immediately jumped on Tanaka (9-7) en route to a seventh victory in eight overall.

New York’s Gleyber Torres homered twice, giving him 31 this year, and also doubled and singled.

Oakland has won three of Roark’s four starts since he was acquired from Cincinnati. Roark (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Joakim Soria got his first save in five chances.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings and Alex Bregman homered for Houston.

Cole (15-5) pitched two-hit ball and allowed one walk. He’s 11-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his past 15 starts and has 238 strikeouts this season, one shy of teammate and league leader Justin Verlander.

Cole returned for his first start since Aug. 7 after dealing with right hamstring discomfort. He showed no signs of rust, retiring 16 of his final 17 batters.

Roberto Osuna got one out for his 30th save.

Jordan Zimmermann (1-9) allowed three hits and two runs in five innings.

WHITE SOX 6, RANGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada lined a two-run homer on his return from the injured list and Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight for Chicago.

James McCann hit a solo homer and doubled, and Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Matt Skole each had an RBI as Chicago won for the third time in four games.

Advertising

Out since July 31 with a strained right hamstring, Moncada batted cleanup and made an immediate impact with his 21st homer as the White Sox jumped to an early five-run lead. He also doubled in the fifth and gave his team a scare when he fell awkwardly exiting the batter’s box as he grounded out to end the seventh. He was tended to by a trainer and remained in the game.

Elvis Andrus’ solo homer accounted for the only run against Detwiler (2-3) and was one of only three hits off the left-hander, who walked none over six innings. The 33-year-old earned his second win this season — and only his second in the majors over nearly three years.

Jimmy Cordero followed with two scoreless relief innings, and Kelvin Herrera tossed the ninth to complete a three-hitter.

Ariel Jurado (6-10) allowed six runs and 10 hits in eight innings as he lost his fourth straight start.

RED SOX 5, ROYALS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Brock Holt hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Red Sox won a weather-suspended game that began Aug. 7.

The original contest was halted after a 1 hour, 49 minute-rain delay early on Aug. 8 with the score tied 4-4 and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning. Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria was facing a 2-1 count against Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor.

Advertising

Play resumed 14 days, 14 hours and 18 minutes later. Ryan O’Hearn struck out and pinch hitter Bubba Starling grounded out to end the Royals’ inning. Starling took the spot of Billy Hamilton, who went 2 for 4 with a strikeout on Aug. 8 but was designated for assignment on Aug. 16.

Christian Vazquez doubled to center field after Andrew Benintendi struck out looking to lead off Boston’s 10th. Richard Lovelady (0-3) intentionally walked pinch hitter Sam Travis before Holt singled on a line drive to left field to score Chris Owings, who was pinch running for Vazquez.

The official time of game was 3:48, with only 12 minutes being played Thursday.

CUBS 1, GIANTS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks pitched seven sharp innings as the Cubs won their fifth straight despite getting only two hits.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to help the NL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep. The Giants lost their fourth in a row.

A day after the Cubs won 12-11 in a game with seven home runs, there was a brisk breeze blowing in at Wrigley Field and the teams combined for just six hits.

Advertising

Hendricks (9-9) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. Relievers Brandon Kintzler, Kyle Ryan and Rowan Wick each got two outs to complete the four-hitter. Wick finished for his second save as Cubs pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts without a walk.

Jeff Samardzija (9-10) gave up one run on two hits in seven innings against his former team.

San Francisco’s best scoring chance came in the eighth. Crawford tripled off the right field wall with two outs against Kintzler. Ryan, a left-hander, then came on to strike out pinch-hitter Austin Slater to end the inning.

NATIONALS 7, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched four innings in his return from the injured list, giving up one run and four hits.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who was put on the IL on July 26 with a strain in his upper back, struck out three and walked one. The Nationals hadn’t set a pitch count for Scherzer but said they would closely monitor him. He threw 71 pitches, 48 for strikes.

Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered for Washington, which leads the NL wild-card race and won for the ninth time in 11 games. Kendrick singled, doubled and hit his 14th homer, a two-run drive in the eighth that made it 4-1. Rendon hit his 28th home run in the ninth.

Advertising

The Pirates fell to 8-30 since the All-Star break. Steven Brault (3-3) allowed two runs in six innings.

Scherzer is 7-0 in his past 11 starts. Hunter Strickland (2-1) allowed one hit in two innings for the win.

CARDINALS 6, ROCKIES 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler each hit two-run homers to pace the Cardinals.

Fowler’s 15th home run of the season, off of a 97 mph fastball from Yency Almonte (0-1) in the seventh, capped the comeback. Matt Carpenter set it up by working a walk in an eight-pitch, pinch hitting appearance to lead off the frame.

Dominic Leone (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis before the game, got the win. Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller pitched a scoreless eighth and Carlos Martínez picked up his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

Ozuna’s blast into the upper deck in left field in the fourth came after Paul Goldschmidt singled to tie the game 2-2. Ozuna has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games.

Advertising

DeJong drilled a German Márquez curve 423 feet into the left-center bleachers in the sixth to cut it to 5-4. DeJong’s two-run homer extended his RBI streak to four games, one shy of his career high.

Márquez allowed four runs in six innings, on six hits, a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

BRAVES 3, MARLINS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight.

Freddie Freeman hit a tying homer in the eighth and the Braves sent Miami to its 12th road loss in a row, the longest streak in the majors this year.

The NL East-leading Braves went 15-4 against the Marlins this year.

Adeiny Hechavarría opened the Atlanta ninth with a double and later scored on Acuña’s single off Ryne Stanek (0-3).

Advertising

Freeman’s 34th homer, an opposite-field drive to left, came off Stanek, who lost his first decision since being acquired from Tampa Bay.

Mark Melancon (5-2) faced four batters in the ninth to earn the win.

Braves starter Mike Soroka hasn’t won a decision in seven straight starts. Soroka, tied for the second-best ERA in the majors at 2.41, allowed no walks and struck out five in seven innings.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara gave up Hechavarría’s RBI single in the second and allowed three hits in seven innings. He held the top four batters in Atlanta’s lineup — Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Freeman and Josh Donaldson — to a collective 0 for 12.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports