CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada jumped right back into the White Sox lineup with a bang — and an embarrassing thud he laughed off with teammates.

Moncada lined a two-run homer his return from the injured list, Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight and Chicago beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 Thursday night. James McCann hit a solo shot and doubled, and Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Matt Skole each had an RBI as Chicago won for the third time in four games.

Out since July 31 with a strained right hamstring, Moncada batted cleanup and made an immediate impact with his 21st homer as the White Sox jumped to an early five-run lead. He also doubled in the fifth, but gave the club a scare when he fell awkwardly exiting the batter’s box as he grounded out to end the seventh.

Moncada was tended to by a trainer and manager Rick Renteria, but was fine and remained in the game.

“When I ended the swing, the bat went into my legs and then I fell,” Moncada said through a translator as teammates taunted him in Spanish in the White Sox clubhouse. “Everything is good. I have a scratch on my knee, that’s all.”

Renteria said his heart skipped “two beats” when he saw his 24-year-old slugger tumble, but quickly realized Moncada wasn’t hurt.

“He actually was swinging the bat in the rehab assignment well, so it seems he hasn’t skipped a beat and made some nice plays at third. Glad to have him back in the lineup.”

Elvis Andrus’ solo homer accounted for the only run against Detwiler (2-3) and was one of only three hits off the left-hander, who walked none over six innings. The 33-year-old earned his second win this season — and only his second in the majors over nearly three years.

“I was just really trying to keep the ball down mostly and try to stay at the bottom of the zone the entire game,” Detwiler said. “For the past few starts I’ve had it creep up in the fifth or sixth innings and then I get pulled.”

Jimmy Cordero followed with two scoreless relief innings, and Kelvin Herrera tossed the ninth to complete a three-hitter.

Detwiler was 0-3 in five starts and five relief appearances since winning his first start with Chicago, on June 28 against Minnesota. His previous big league win was on Sept. 18, 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

Ariel Jurado (6-10) allowed six runs and 10 hits in eight innings as he lost his fourth straight start. He gave his bullpen a break after the Rangers arrived in Chicago at 3 a.m. following an 8-7 win over the Angels in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night.

“That’s the best I’ve seen him throw in a while,” manager Chris Woodward said. “I know he gave up six, but he saved our butt tonight. Our bullpen will be reinforced because of that. We needed that bad.”

Detwiler retired the first seven Texas hitters before Scott Heineman looped a double into right field in the third. Heineman was thrown out by McCann trying to steal third on a play that withstood a video review.

Moncada and McCann went deep back-to-back as the White Sox scored four runs in the third.

ELVIS ASCENDS

Andrus’ homer gave him 1,692 hits with Texas, tying him with Rafael Palmeiro for third on the team’s career list.

PROSPECTING

Top White Sox prospect Luis Robert has been on a tear since being promoted to Triple-A Charlotte in July, hitting .310 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs in 36 games. General manager Rick Hahn said no decision has been made on when to call up the promising 22-year-old. Robert started the season in Class A and was promoted to Double-A after 19 games.

Hahn confirmed that Chicago’s top pitching prospect, right-hander Michael Kopech, remains on schedule to join the team for 2020 spring training following Tommy John surgery last September.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: INF/OF Danny Santana (sore left hamstring) didn’t start but was available off the bench.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (tight right hip flexor) was held out of the lineup. Both Hahn and Renteria said the condition isn’t serious, and Jiménez could return Friday.

UP NEXT:

Rangers RHP Lance Lynn (14-8, 3.60) takes the mound against White Sox rookie RHP Dylan Cease (2-6, 5.93) on Friday night. Lynn is 0-2 in his last three outings. Cease makes his ninth career start.

