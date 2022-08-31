PARIS (AP) — Monaco followed up a stellar performance against French champion Paris Saint-Germain with a humiliating 4-2 loss to modest Troyes on Wednesday.

Although Monaco coach Philippe Clement wants to play attacking soccer his side has now conceded eight goals in two home games.

After securing a 1-1 draw at league leader PSG on Sunday night with a fine tactical display, Monaco led early on through central defender Guillermo Maripan, but then collapsed after he was sent off late in the first half.

Later Wednesday, PSG, Marseille and Lens all protected their unbeaten records. PSG was at Toulouse, Lens faced Lorient and Marseille hosted Clermont.

PSG dropped its first points of the season against Monaco on Sunday.

Maripan put Monaco ahead in the 10th minute against Troyes but, after forward Florian Tardieu equalized for Troyes from the penalty spot, Maripan received a second caution for fouling Tardieu.

Monaco was soon punished when forward Wilson Odobert struck in first-half injury time and striker Mama Baldé scored shortly after the break for 3-1. Midfielder Youssouf Fofana pulled one back for Monaco midway through the second half but left back Yoann Salmier sealed it for a Troyes side coached by former Monaco defender Bruno Irles.

Elsewhere, fourth-place Lyon remains unbeaten after winning 2-1 at home against Auxerre, with goals from wide forwards Tetê and Karl Toko Ekambi. Lyon has 10 points but has played a game less than the top three.

After netting two goals in a 7-0 win at Brest last weekend, 19-year-old Montpellier forward Elye Wahi scored again as his side beat promoted Ajaccio 2-0. Each side had a player sent off.

Reims went 2-0 ahead and got pegged back to 2-2 before winning 4-2 at Angers and Nantes grabbed a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

Habib Diallo put Strasbourg ahead in the 28th only for fellow striker Mostafa Mohamed to equalize in the 85th.

