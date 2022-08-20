PARIS (AP) — Monaco lost for the first time in the French league this season as Lens enjoyed a 4-1 victory on Saturday in a clash between two expected contenders for European spots.

Lens is still undefeated with seven points from three league games while Monaco is having an uneven start with four points. Monaco was also knocked out by PSV Eindhoven in the third qualifying round of the Champions League this month.

Signed from Brugge in the summer, Belgian striker Lois Openda opened his league account by converting a low cross from David Pereira da Costa in the seventh minute. Colombian wing back Deiver Machado fired into the bottom corner to double the lead in the 38th.

Monaco center back Benoit Badiashile pulled one back by heading home a corner in the 41st.

Lens captain Seko Fofana made it 3-1 with a penalty in the 55th after Breel Embolo had fouled Florian Sotoca. Substitute Wesley Said sealed the win with a powerful strike at the near post in the 78th.

Monaco was down to 10 men in the 72nd after Brazilian right back Vanderson picked up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Machado.

Mali international Mohamed Camara, who left Salzburg this summer, made his French league debut by replacing Monaco midfielder Eliot Matazo at halftime.

Marseille played Nantes later Saturday.

In the second division, Saint-Etienne had three players sent off in a 6-0 loss to Le Havre and remains in last place.

