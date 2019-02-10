JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Takal Molson had 21 points as Canisius narrowly defeated St. Peter’s 64-60 on Sunday.
Scott Hitchon had 11 points for Canisius (11-13, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Malik Johnson added 11 points and eight assists.
Derrick Woods had 14 points for the Peacocks (6-17, 3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Samuel Idowu added 11 points.
Canisius faces Fairfield at home on Friday. St. Peter’s takes on Iona on the road on Friday.
