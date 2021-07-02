LE CREUSOT, France (AP) — Matej Mohoric posted his first stage win in the Tour de France on Friday following a long breakaway in the race’s longest stage.

The 249-kilometer (155-mile) hilly trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot was the longest in 21 years.

Mohoric was part of a group that formed more than 200 kilometers before the finish line. He went solo in the stage’s finale, using a tough climb to drop his remaining breakaway companions and reach the finish line in Le Creusot alone.

Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey ahead of Wout van Aert,

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar could not get into the breakaway and rode at the back with several other top contenders. Last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, who crashed earlier in the race, struggled in the climb and got dropped.

Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, has now posted stage wins at all three Grand Tours.

