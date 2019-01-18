CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Joe Moglia, the one-time CEO of TD Ameritrade, has resigned as head football coach at Coastal Carolina.
The 69-year-old Moglia announced the decision Friday. He said he’ll stay on as Coastal’s chairman of athletics for the final two years of his contract and have authority over the football program. Offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell has been promoted to head coach.
Moglia, who went 56-22 in six seasons as Coastal coach, says now is the right time to step aside and give Chadwell more responsibility. Moglia missed the 2017 season when dealing with a respiratory issue. Moglia won four Big South Conference championships during five seasons as an FCS program, making the NCAA playoffs all five years.
The Chanticleers are part of the Sun Belt Conference of the FBS the past two years. Coastal Carolina finished 5-7 this season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sounders, Reign ink new jersey sponsorship deals with Seattle-based online retailer Zulily WATCH
- Seahawks sign former first-round pick Paxton Lynch as backup QB candidate behind Russell Wilson
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- Washington gets outside shot going against Stanford, sits alone atop Pac-12 WATCH
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25