NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer said Monday all Colorado Rapids’ matches have been postponed for 10 days.

The league said the move was being made even though there had been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among Colorado players or staff. The MLS said the postponements were the result of the number of cases within the organization, and the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Rapids have not played since a 5-0 win over San Jose on Sept. 23 and have already had four games postponed.

The MLS said it is working on rescheduling the games postponed by the 10-day order. Those games were against Seattle (Oct. 14), Real Salt Lake (Oct. 18) and Sporting KC (Oct. 21).

