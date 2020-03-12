Major League Soccer is suspending matches for 30 days amid the coronavirus crisis and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back-end of the season, the league announced on Thursday.

The action affects 12 games this weekend, including D.C. United’s visit to Cincinnati on Saturday. United was also scheduled to play at Philadelphia on March 22. The next home game is not until April 3 against New York City FC.

The Sounders postponed their March 21 match against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field in compliance with a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle area.

As of Wednesday, the Sounders had been planning to travel Thursday via a charter flight to Houston for a Major League Soccer road match against the Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday.

Teams are expected to continue practicing but also take precautions to mitigate the risk of illness. At Audi Field, players and front-office staff are using separate entrances and no one will be allowed to circulate between the two areas, which are two floors apart.

The league’s decision comes a day after the Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes postponed their respective home matches on March 21.

