By
The Washington Post

Major League Soccer is suspending matches for 30 days amid the coronavirus crisis and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back-end of the season, the league announced on Thursday.

The action affects 12 games this weekend, including D.C. United’s visit to Cincinnati on Saturday. United was also scheduled to play at Philadelphia on March 22. The next home game is not until April 3 against New York City FC.

Related

Ban on gatherings to stop spread of coronavirus forces Seattle-area sports to cancel events or proceed without fans

The Sounders postponed their March 21 match against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field in compliance with a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle area.

As of Wednesday, the Sounders had been planning to travel Thursday via a charter flight to Houston for a Major League Soccer road match against the Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday.

Teams are expected to continue practicing but also take precautions to mitigate the risk of illness. At Audi Field, players and front-office staff are using separate entrances and no one will be allowed to circulate between the two areas, which are two floors apart.

The league’s decision comes a day after the Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes postponed their respective home matches on March 21.

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
This story was originally published at washingtonpost.com. Read it here.

Most Read Sports Stories