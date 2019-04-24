NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer has increased New York Red Bulls midfielder Kaku’s suspension from one to three games and fined him for reckless conduct for kicking the ball into the sideline stands.

The league announced the increased penalties Wednesday.

Kaku initially received a red card and an automatic one-game suspension for the incident late in the Red Bulls’ game against Sporting Kansas City on April 14. He served the one-game ban Saturday against New England.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee also found the Red Bulls and Sporting in violation of the mass confrontation policy during the April 14 game and said both clubs will be issued a warning for their first violation.