FRISCO, Texas (AP) — MLS and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez have mutually terminated his contract with FC Dallas two months after he was accused in a domestic case in suburban Dallas.

The decision announced Thursday ends a 10-year run with FC Dallas for Gonzalez, who signed with the club’s youth academy as a 15-year-old.

MLS suspended Gonzalez in June after a report of alleged incidents of domestic abuse made to police in Frisco, the Dallas suburb that is home to the soccer club.

When Gonzalez was suspended, MLS said he had voluntarily entered the league’s program for substance abuse and behavioral health.

The 25-year-old Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017 and had a career-high 84 saves in the regular season last year. FC Dallas lost to Seattle 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs.

Gonzalez, who grew up in Dallas, made his 100th career start in this year’s season opener. He was in goal again for the second game before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.

Gonzalez made his first appearance with the FC Dallas youth academy as a 15-year-old in 2010. Five years later, he became the youngest starting keeper in franchise history at 20 years, 89 days.