SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A video posted by TMZ on Friday shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park.

Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when the video shows he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways in the chair screaming “Oh my God!” and kicking a leg. Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza.

The couple issued a statement that read: “Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco, where the club won the World Series in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.

He earlier this week traveled to Las Vegas for a second time to meet with Bryce Harper, who wound up agreeing on a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies.

