SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A video posted by TMZ on Friday shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park.
Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when the video shows he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways in the chair screaming “Oh my God!” and kicking a leg. Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza.
The couple issued a statement that read: “Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”
Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco, where the club won the World Series in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll on Seahawks injuries, Earl Thomas, Frank Clark, Russell Wilson and more WATCH
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- 'No bitter side to it': Now coaching 1,000 miles away, Lorenzo Romar is still one of UW's biggest fans | Matt Calkins
- Washington Huskies clinch Pac-12 title despite loss at California VIEW
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
He earlier this week traveled to Las Vegas for a second time to meet with Bryce Harper, who wound up agreeing on a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports