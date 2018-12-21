NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart.
Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand, told The Athletic the procedure took place Dec. 11. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the 38-year-old pitcher is expected to report to spring training on time in mid-February.
“We are thankful that CC was smart enough to convey his symptoms to our medical staff, and in turn they immediately engaged New York-Presbyterian Hospital, who quickly determined the root cause of what ailed him,” Cashman said in a statement Friday. “We are also encouraged that the procedure CC underwent was performed as planned.”
Sabathia is listed as 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and the left-hander’s weight has contributed to a chronic right knee problem that has required several operations.
