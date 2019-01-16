CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds play-by-play broadcaster Marty Brennaman will retire after the 2019 season, his 46th in Cincinnati.

The team made the announcement Wednesday.

The 76-year-old Brennaman joined the Reds’ radio team in 1974 and soon became known for his sign-off line after each win: “And this one belongs to the Reds.” He and former Reds pitcher Joe Nuxhall shared the booth for 31 seasons from 1974-2004.

He received the Ford C. Frick Award in 2000 at the Baseball Hall of Fame, the fourth Reds announcer to receive the broadcasting award along with Red Barber, Al Helfer and Russ Hodges.

Brennaman also has worked NCAA Tournament games, including 11 Final Fours. His son, Thom, also is a Reds broadcaster.

On Tuesday, longtime Pittsburgh Pirates announcer Steve Blass said this season will be his last. This will be his 34th year as a color analyst

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports