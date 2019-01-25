BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are postponing their White House visit because of the partial government shutdown.
The team says it consulted with Major League Baseball and the White House and rescheduled the trip to May 9, an off-day after a three-game series in Baltimore.
The team had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to make the traditional champion’s visit on Feb. 15. But Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said last weekend it would not be appropriate to celebrate while 800,000 federal employees were not getting paychecks.
The team made the announcement Friday as White House and congressional leaders were working on a short-term deal to end the shutdown.
