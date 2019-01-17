BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t sound so sure anymore that he will visit the White House for the celebration of the team’s World Series championship.
A native of Puerto Rico, Cora previously said he was looking forward to personally making the case for hurricane relief to President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, a few days after the date was announced for the visit, Cora repeatedly prefaced his comments with, “If I go ….”
Cora says if he had to give an answer, he would make the trip.
But then he added that things can change.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Report: Seahawks to hire former UW trainer Ivan Lewis as head strength coach
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Reports: Sentencing for Mychal Kendricks pushed back to April
Asked if his hesitance was related to recent news that Trump had tried to redirect hurricane relief funds from Puerto Rico to Texas and Florida, Cora alluded to even more recent developments. He did not elaborate.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports