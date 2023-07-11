By , and
Kevin Clark: kclark@seattletimes.com;
Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com;
Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Sports Stories
- 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting pitchers, lineups announced
- Julio Rodriguez gives T-Mobile Park fans a Home Run Derby performance they'll never forget
- Shohei Ohtani mum on future but 'really liked' time spent in Seattle
- Home Run Derby recap: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beats Randy Arozarena to win Derby
- Julio Rodriguez steals the show, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins Home Run Derby
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.