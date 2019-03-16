CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper was out of the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros, one day after sustaining a bruised right ankle when hit by a pitch.

Manager Gabe Kapler says he has no concerns about Harper being ready for opening day on March 28 against the Atlanta Braves. X-rays were negative and Harper is listed as day to day.

Harper was struck by a 96-mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning of Friday’s game.

The slugging outfielder clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments. Harper was checked by a trainer, limped toward the dugout with assistance and hobbled toward the clubhouse.

Harper was recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract. He was playing his fourth exhibition. He’s 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

