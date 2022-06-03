MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Diego’s Joe Musgrove has held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless through seven innings as he bids for his second no-hitter in as many seasons.

Musgrove has thrown 98 pitches, putting him 10 away from his season high. The Padres lead the Brewers 6-0.

Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021.

The right-hander has allowed four runners in Milwaukee. Musgrove hit former Padres teammate Victor Caratini with a pitch in the third inning, walked Rowdy Tellez in the fifth and issued consecutive walks to Kolten Wong and Pablo Reyes in the sixth.

He has struck out six, including four over the last two innings.

The closest the Brewers have come to a hit was in the third, when Andrew McCutchen hit a fly that center fielder Trent Grisham caught on the warning track.

Musgrove entered the night with a 5-0 record and a 1.86 ERA that ranked fourth in the National League. His nine quality starts led the NL.

