Several canvases now line Pioneer Square’s Railspur Public Art Alley, depicting symbols and moments of baseball both players and lovers instantly recognize: a glove, a player running the bases and the art of the dogpile.

Major League Baseball and Seattle leaders unveiled the baseball-themed murals and previewed All-Star Week’s biggest events in the alley Wednesday afternoon.

“As visitors and residents continue to navigate our city, they will notice our beautiful murals and our enhancements to our public spaces like the one right here in Railspur Alley,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell during the news conference.

It’s not the only art installation MLB commissioned to commemorate All-Star Week: In Belltown, murals portraying MLB players and fans wrap around 16 monorail pillars on Fifth Avenue.

The week’s lineup of events before the All-Star Game is jampacked, including the Swingman Classic featuring 50 players from HBCUs, the MLB draft and a Play Ball Park indoor and outdoor experience where fans can meet players, play in batting cages and buy souvenirs.

It’s the first time Seattle has hosted the event in two decades.

“Not everyone is old like me, so now we’re going to have first-timers coming out to get a taste of what the city is like at its best,” Harrell said.

Devin Liston, a Seattle-based artist with nonprofit Forest for the Trees, painted bright pink stripes on players’ uniforms on one of the murals Wednesday afternoon, depicting several players in a dogpile — a celebratory collapsing of bodies after a victory.

“It’s really just about celebrating hard work and what it means to be competitive and hyperfocused,” Liston said. “A lot of my art is about competition.”

Forest for the Trees is a public art organization made up of active members of the Seattle art community. Liston said they asked him to paint one of the murals because of his love for baseball.

“I think one of the reasons I started painting about sports and baseball is because it was the first thing that I really loved that I gave up on,” Liston said. “Remembering the things I gave up on in life helped me stay in art.”

Harrell said the city estimates over $50 million will come into Seattle throughout the week as tourists patronize local businesses.

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Harrell encouraged folks joining the festivities to use public transit and walk to T-Mobile Park to arrive on time, including the MLB-designated “Green Path,” a walking route starting at Pike Place Market to reduce crowding throughout the city.

Constantine said all King County Metro, Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit rides will be free Monday and Tuesday during the week’s biggest events. Transit leaders will add more bus runs, later water taxi runs and more frequent light-rail service.

Harrell said the city is prepared to handle the large-scale event, and will dedicate crews to litter pickup, trash mitigation and graffiti removal.

Seattle Mariners Chair John Stanton said this All-Star Week may be the most inclusive one ever, with free events like Playball Park.

“Our mission at the Seattle Mariners is to play championship baseball, to create unbelievable and unforgettable experiences for our fans and to serve our communities, and these events do that,” Stanton said.