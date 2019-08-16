NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The owner of two minor league baseball teams who had refused to meet with a Muslim civil rights group now says he will now do so with leaders of various faiths.

E. Miles Prentice says Friday he is committed to providing a welcoming environment at baseball games. He is the owner of the Single-A Connecticut Tigers and co-owner of the Double-A Midland (Texas) RockHounds. Prentice did not say who would be invited to the meeting.

His statement comes a day after he accused the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations of supporting terrorists.

The group wanted to meet with Prentice, saying it is concerned over his role as board chairman of the Center for Security Policy. The organization is identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-Muslim hate group.