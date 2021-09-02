NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and some traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended. He is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.

Scott, 44, was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York, hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

Police found Scott asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused an alcohol breath test.

In a statement Thursday, the Mets said they placed Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” and team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.

Scott will be paid while on administrative leave, the club confirmed.

He was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Following news of his arrest, the Mets said Wednesday that Scott would not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Washington. New York was set to wrap up a homestand Thursday night against the Miami Marlins.

Also Wednesday, the Mets confirmed an ESPN report that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at Cohen’s house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was attended by players as well. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m., the club said.

