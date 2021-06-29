DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez was hitless through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Only two runners reached for the Prates: Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.

Márquez, backed by an 8-0 lead, had thrown 69 pitches, 48 of them strikes.

The closest the Pirates have come to a hit was by Adam Frazier, who led the game off with a liner that first baseman Joshua Fuentes caught with a dive.

Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the top of the seventh with a slow-rolling comebacker that shortstop Trevor Story scooped up on the run to get Hayes at first by a step.

Mixing his fastball, curveball and slider, Márquez faced only one over the minimum through the first seven innings. He had five strikeouts.

Márquez was getting plenty of offensive support from his teammates as well, including Elías Díaz, who homered for the second time in two games, a solo shot off Chase DeJong as part of Colorado’s three-run fifth.

Marquez, a 2018 Silver Slugger winner, hit two doubles and drove in a run.

There has been only one no-hitter previously thrown at Coors Field, the Rockies’ hitter-friendly home since 1995. Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers no-hit the Rockies on Sept. 17, 1996, a 9-0 Los Angeles victory.

The only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Ubaldo Jiménez against the Braves in Atlanta on April 17, 2010.

