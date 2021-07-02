ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Fans hoping Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will pitch and hit in the All-Star Game might just get their wish.

Angels manager Joe Maddon wants Ohtani to do both in the July 13 midsummer classic in Denver and has discussed it with Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, who will manage the American League squad.

Maddon said seeing Ohtani do both as well as participating in the Home Run Derby on July 12 at Coors Field would draw in even non-baseball fans. That is why he is advocating showcasing Ohtani as much as possible.

“The maximum participation of Shohei within limits to me is the right thing to do,” Maddon said before Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. “What else could you possibly want? We have to do it in a manner that is not going to be destructive in some way.

“In order to have him both pitch and hit, you have to relax a bit, the DH rule. I think they’re prepared to do those kinds of things.”

Ohtani was elected to his first All-Star Game by fans Thursday night as the AL’s starting designated hitter. He remained coy through his translator on what the plans would be for him during the game.

“I think as players we’re all like just pieces of the puzzle, and it’s all up to the manager, how he’s going to decide to use me. That’s all I can say for now,” Ohtani said. “It is a pretty big milestone. I want the team to win first. As long as I’m performing and helping the team win, I felt like it should come natural for me to be selected as an All-Star.”

The Japanese two-way sensation leads the majors with 28 home runs and 49 extra-base hits. On the mound, the right-hander is 3-1 in 12 starts with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts. His .194 opponents’ batting average would rank third in the AL if he had enough innings to qualify.

Ohtani was chosen AL player of the month for June on Friday, marking the first time he received the monthly honor. He batted .309 with 13 home runs and 23 RBIs, along with going 2-0 with 33 strikeouts in five pitching starts. He finished the month by homering in 11 of the last 14 games.

Maddon talked to Cash last weekend when Los Angeles was at Tampa Bay for a three-game series. Maddon said discussions with Cash will continue, with Angels general manager Perry Minasian also having a role. Talks between the All-Star manager and teams are common, especially when it comes to the pitching staff and whether anyone is throwing the weekend before the game.

Ohtani also made his case to Cash with a 453-foot home run off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field in the first game of the series on June 25. That was only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998.

Before the All-Star Game, Ohtani has more pressing matters — such as trying to bounce back from a tough outing in his last pitching start. He was charged with a career-high seven runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday against the New York Yankees, his worst start of the year.

Ohtani said there hasn’t been a decision on when he would make his next start. If he remains on schedule, it could be Tuesday or Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox.

