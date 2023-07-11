It’s once a generation, at most, that the best baseball players in the world are all in your backyard.

But they’re here, right now, in Seattle. And we had some questions for them:

What do they think of Seattle?

Will Shohei Ohtani ever be a Seattle Mariner?

Does Mookie Betts have hard feelings about that Red Sox trade?

What does the second half have in store for Julio Rodriguez?

We didn’t get to ask every question — Shohei and Julio were popular guys — but we got some.

Come with us as we take you inside All Star media day and get answers on the most pressing baseball issues of the day.