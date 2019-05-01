A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:

KLUBER HURT

Indians ace Corey Kluber will be re-evaluated in Cleveland, a day after a line drive in Miami broke his right forearm. There was no early word on how long the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner would be out.

The right-hander was put in a cast after being struck by Brian Anderson’s liner. Kluber has a 5.80 ERA this season for the AL Central champions.

ALL SET?

Shohei Ohtani says he’s disappointed he won’t return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup this week. The AL Rookie of the Year says he’s ready to play whenever the team allows it.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery Oct. 1, and he is currently taking the final rehab steps for his return. Although he won’t travel with the Angels for their series in Monterrey, Mexico, this weekend, he could be ready to play when the Angels visit Detroit on Tuesday.

The two-way star isn’t expected to pitch this season while recovering from the elbow surgery, but is expected back in the batter’s box soon.

TRY AGAIN

Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.45 ERA) tries to get on track when the Mets finish a 10-game homestand with a 12:10 p.m. matinee against Cincinnati. Syndergaard has lost his last two outings and hasn’t gone more than five innings in any of his past three, allowing 14 earned runs and 27 hits over 15 innings during that span. But he is 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA in five career starts vs. Cincinnati.

SIMMERING

Jacob Rhame and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets finish a series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with a 10:35 a.m. game in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The matchup between the top affiliates from New York and Philadelphia got off to a testy start this week. As Rhame warmed up Monday night, the video board at the ballpark played a clip of Rhys Hoskins taking a 34-second trot around the bases after homering off the reliever last week at Citi Field. The homer came a day after Rhame buzzed Hoskins with a couple of pitches — Rhame was suspended two games and later sent to the minors.

