A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

SWINGIN’ FOR SEVEN

Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt has homered in a career-best six straight games, tying the team record shared by Matt Carpenter and Mark McGwire. Goldschmidt will next face former Arizona teammate Wade Miley (8-4, 3.18 ERA) when St. Louis hosts Houston in an interleague matchup of division leaders.

The major league record for consecutive games with a home run is eight by Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle, 1993), Don Mattingly (Yankees, 1987) and Dale Long (Pittsburgh, 1956).

FENWAY FROLIC

Lefty ace Chris Sale and the hard-hitting Red Sox try for a home sweep of the rival Yankees in prime time. Boston has outscored the AL East-leading Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set.

The Red Sox have scored eight or more runs in six straight games against New York, their best streak in the clubs’ 117-year rivalry.

Domingo Germán (12-2, 4.03 ERA) pitches for the Yankees. Over the past seven games, New York’s starters have given up 52 runs on 52 hits in 26 innings.

WHAT A RELIEF

The AL Central-leading Twins have acquired veteran reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami, hoping to boost their beleaguered bullpen for the stretch. Minnesota got the 36-year-old Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz.

Romo planned to take an early-morning flight from South Florida to Chicago to join the Twins for their game against the White Sox. Minnesota then heads to Miami for a series.

Romo was 2-0 with 17 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 38 games this season. The right-hander comes with plenty of postseason experience — he has an 0.00 ERA in six World Series games, helping the San Francisco Giants win three championships.

The deadline for making trades to have players eligible for the postseason is Wednesday.

TRADE TARGETS?

Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.66 ERA) starts at San Diego. … Mets lefty Jason Vargas (5-5, 3.96) faces Pittsburgh. The wily veteran allowed only one hit in six shutout innings vs. the Padres on Tuesday. … Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd (6-8, 4.07 ERA) starts at Seattle.

