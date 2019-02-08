CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor likely will miss the start of the season with a strained right calf.

Lindor, one of baseball’s best all-around players, sustained the injury recently while working out in Orlando, Florida. He was checked Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic and it confirmed a moderate sprain.

The Indians anticipate him missing up to nine weeks, which would place his return sometime in early April. Cleveland opens the regular season on March 28 in Minnesota.

The loss of Lindor for any period is a major blow to the three-time defending AL Central champions. The 25-year-old is an offensive force, elite defensive player and counted on to provide more leadership this season following the departures of outfielder Michael Brantley and catcher Yan Gomes.

A three-time All-Star, Lindor batted .277 with 38 homers, 92 RBIs and was tied for the league lead with 129 runs.

