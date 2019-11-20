By
The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The man who helped bring an NBA team to Orlando now wants to bring a Major League Baseball team to the theme park mecca.

Pat Williams, a former executive with the NBA’s Orlando Magic, said Wednesday that Orlando was more deserving than a half-dozen other cities that have been mentioned as homes to potential MLB expansion teams in the future.

Whether Williams succeeds is a tough call.

Florida already has two MLB teams with anemic attendance. The Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays respectively had the worst and second-to-worst attendance of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams this season.

Williams say he’s dipping his toe in the water to gauge interest in Orlando before making concrete plans.

