A one-of-a-kind kid sat at a table behind the center-field fence, alongside Major League Baseball’s other all-stars. Rows of reporters faced him with phones and cameras and recorders, peppering Corbin Carroll with predictable questions.

It’s no surprise, of course, that Carroll was among the most popular draws at Monday’s media day. After all, the 22-year-old outfielder was once merely a wide-eyed Mariners fan.

On Saturday, Carroll’s mother — Pey-Lin Carroll — even tweeted a photo of baby Corbin crawling inside the bronze baseball glove statue by the left-field gate at T-Mobile Park. Roughly two decades later, Carroll’s poster looms over the very same gate.

“It’s a full circle moment, definitely a wild moment,” Carroll said Monday afternoon. “That poster [in left field] was Jamie Moyer when I was a little kid sitting there. To be up there for this week is really special.”

To whomever made the decision to place CC7’s photo at the gate that our family has entered through 100s of times: thank you! pic.twitter.com/wKIkjl1vLa — Pey-Lin Carroll (@peylincarroll) July 9, 2023

Special? Yes.

Surprising? No.

Which is an audacious claim, considering how (figuratively) far — and quickly — he’s come. Carroll batted .450 with 101 RBI and 22 home runs in four varsity seasons at Seattle’s Lakeside School, from 2016 to 2019. That included a .540 average and a blistering 1.859 OPS in his senior season. Despite being just 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, he verbally committed to play college baseball at UCLA — but was drafted 16th overall by the Diamondbacks in 2019 instead.

Four years later, he’s a National League Rookie of the Year favorite, an All-Star starter … and, suddenly, a Seattle homecoming king. After signing an eight-year, $111 million extension in March, Carroll has hit .292 with a .369 on-base percentage, 18 homers, 26 stolen bases and 48 RBI in 85 games. He’s one of just three players in MLB history — alongside Matt Kemp (2011) and Bobby Bonds (1973) — to compile 15 home runs, 25 stolen bases and two walk-off hits before the All-Star Game.

This, then, is the logical result: Seattle’s rookie reunion.

“I’m not surprised he’s having success at the major-league level,” said Kellen Sundin, Carroll’s manager at Lakeside School. “The fact that it’s happened so quick is really impressive. He’s kind of been good at every level he’s played, at every age. So you’re used to him having success. But we never talked about [reaching the All-Star Game in his hometown]. Everyone knew it was out there.”

Added Carroll: “My first goal was to make varsity as a freshman. After that it was to play college baseball. Then it was, ‘I want to start as a freshman in college.’ Then it was, ‘Hey, pro ball may be a possibility.’ It naturally progressed at a healthy rate.”

Which, perhaps, is ironic — considering Carroll’s concerning health. After missing much of the 2021 season because of a torn labrum in his right shoulder, it appeared that injury had reoccurred during a game last week. He said: “My shoulder kind of moved a little bit and pinched the nerve. It just made the arm go numb. It was an electric shock, nervy feeling.

“I walked off the field thinking my season was over.”

But an MRI showed no structural damage — and Carroll delivered a walk-off single the next night.

Now, he’s set to bat eighth and play left field Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

He’s feeling pride instead of pressure.

“I think this is just all about soaking it in and enjoying it,” said Carroll, who distributed 21 tickets to family and friends. “Game time for me in the season I’m pretty focused and locked in, but I think tomorrow I’m not going to try to be that way. I’m going to try to enjoy it and chat with as many of these great players as possible.”

For years, Carroll watched great players inside this park; he emulated Ichiro. He crawled on gloves and gazed in wonder and dreamed of days like this.

For the upstart Diamondbacks (52-39), Corbin Carroll is beginning to make an impact.

In this city, he already has.

“We’re all extremely proud of him,” Sundin said. “I hear from Lakeside people a lot when these kinds of things happen for him — when he made the major leagues or when he hit his first home run or whatever. So many people I hear from at the school are not baseball people. It’s teachers who had him in a class or strength-and-conditioning people. They all follow this dude. When he does things like this you get reminded of the impact he had on people as he went through his childhood and high school. That makes me proud.

“He’s the best player I’ve coached and ever will coach, and I’m pretty lucky that that person’s such a great dude. I never worried about him doing the wrong thing. He’s a great friend, separate from baseball. He’s a one-of-a-kind kid.”