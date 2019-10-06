ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter is in the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup for Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Sunday.

Carpenter got the start at third and was hitting sixth in the order against the Atlanta Braves. He made a pinch-hitting appearance in the series opener on Thursday and singled home a run in St. Louis’ 7-6 victory.

The 33-year-old Carpenter struggled for much of the season, but he hit .288 with two homers and seven RBIs in September.

“Just getting back to who he is, his anchor, what makes him successful,” manager Mike Shildt said. “I like the fact he’s been aggressive. You see him with really assertive swings, but you’ve also seen him take those swings in the zone. Seeing the ball really well. I think he’s on time with his eyes and his body.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker stayed with the same lineup he used in the first two games except for pitcher Mike Soroka, who is making his postseason debut.

The addition of Carpenter put Harrison Bader on the bench after he started the first two games in center field. Rookie Tommy Edman shifted from third to right, and Dexter Fowler moved over to center.

Advertising

Shildt also announced that Dakota Hudson will start Game 4 on Monday. Hudson will be making his postseason debut after going 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA this season.

Snitker said he is waiting to see what happens Sunday before finalizing his starter for Game 4. The teams split the first two in the best-of-five series.

One possible option for Atlanta is bringing back Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel on short rest.

“He’s all in and is available to do that, if we decide,” Snitker said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports