MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta is celebrating his 25th birthday with a no-hit bid through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Peralta walked Josh Rojas to start Friday night’s game, then retired 14 straight batters before walking Josh Reddick with two outs in the fifth. He has struck out nine and walked two on 91 pitches.

The Brewers lead 4-0.

Arizona has come close to a hit on a few occasions.

After Rojas drew his leadoff walk in the first, Carson Kelly hit a long drive to center that Jackie Bradley Jr. caught at the warning track. Bradley also made a diving catch in the second to retire Pavin Smith, who has a 14-game hitting streak.

Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach snared a liner from Smith in the fifth.

There have been six no-hitters in the majors already this season. Seven no-hitters would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Advertising

The six no-hitters came from San Diego’s Joe Musgrove against Texas on April 9, Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox against Cleveland on April 14, Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle on May 5, Cincinnati’s Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull against Seattle on May 18 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees against Texas on May 19.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports