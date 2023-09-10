NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings Sunday against the New York Yankees.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes. His season high is 110 pitches against San Francisco on May 27 and his career high 115.

Abner Uribe and Andrew Chafin were warming up as Burnes ended the eighth by getting a called third strike on Oswaldo Cabrera.

The 28-year-old right-hander had not thrown a complete game in 102 previous big league starts.

The game was tied 0-0.

Winless in eight starts since July 20, Burnes is attempting to throw Milwaukee’s third no-hitter. He combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers’ second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11, throwing 115 pitches. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

