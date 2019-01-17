NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says reliever Adam Ottavino and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $27 million, three-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Ottavino is a 33-year-old New Yorker who went to Berkeley Carroll High School in Brooklyn. The right-hander had a career-high 112 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings last year for Colorado, going 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 75 relief appearances.

He will join Dellin Betances and Zach Britton as setup men in the Yankees’ bullpen for closer Aroldis Chapman. He is the second free agent to leave the Rockies for the Yankees this offseason, following infielder DJ LeMahieu.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports