NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Harvey can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 for each start from 15 through 26. The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.
A right-hander who turns 30 in March, Harvey was selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2007 amateur draft but did not sign. The Mets drafted him in the first round three years later and he became a star in 2012 when he made his major league debut.
But his career was derailed by injuries and off-the-field incidents that soured his relationship with the Mets, and New York traded him to Cincinnati last May.
His agreement was first reported by MLB.com.
More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports