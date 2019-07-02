SAN DIEGO (AP) — Slugger Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres sat out against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night after Major League Baseball upheld his one-game suspension for a confrontation with an umpire.

Machado was suspended for “aggressively arguing and making contact” with plate umpire Bill Welke after being called out on strikes at Colorado on June 15.

Machado, who signed a $300 million contract during spring training, appealed the suspension, denying he made contact.

He was not available for comment. He’s been a hot streak recently and is hitting .276 with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs.

“Those things are rarely ever overturned,” manager Andy Green said. “We believed in Manny’s case. Manny had the opportunity to plead his case and it didn’t help our cause. We’re going to miss him for a night but he’ll be right back with us.”

Greg Garcia replaced Machado at third base against the Giants.



