(x-subject to collective bargaining agreement and end of lockout):
Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
2022
x-TBD — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.
Jan. 25 — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.
x-TBD — Salary arbitration hearings.
x-Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
x-Feb. 21— Voluntary reporting date for other players.
x-Feb. 25 — Exhibition games start.
x-Feb. 26 — Mandatory reporting date.
x-March 31 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
x-TBD — Amateur draft
x-July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
x-Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
x-Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
x-Oct. 2 — Regular season ends.
