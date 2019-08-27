KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri will play Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium next season as part of a two-year deal that will bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the first time since facing BYU in 2015.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are scheduled to play Nov. 28, though Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said the game could be moved a day earlier for TV purposes. The SEC rivals are scheduled to play in Little Rock, Arkansas, this season in their first off-campus, regular-season game since 1963.

Missouri and Arkansas first played in 1906, but they only faced each other two more times before playing in the 2003 Independence Bowl. They also met in the 2008 Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Tigers will play the second game at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs before 2025.

___

