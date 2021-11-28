CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009.

Mixon, coming off a rugged 123-yard, two-TD performance in a win over Las Vegas last week, pounded away for 117 yards in the first half and helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series.

The Steelers (5-5-1) are winless in their past three games. The Bengals (7-4), dominated by Pittsburgh for so many years, have stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.

Cincinnati scored on its first four drives, and former Steeler Mike Hilton returned a Ben Roethlisberger pass for a 24-yard touchdown late in the first half to push the Cincinnati lead to 31-3 at the intermission.

The Bengals defense kept Roethlisberger from getting any real traction until it was too late. He was picked off twice and sacked three times, finishing with 263 yards. His 15-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth came late in the game.

Burrow was 20 for 24 for 190 yards, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, and scrambling and diving for an 8-yard TD to open the scoring in the first quarter for the Bengals.

Advertising

Higgins had six catches for 114 yards and a TD.

INJURIES

Steelers: LB Robert Spillane suffered a knee injury and didn’t return. … CB Joe Haden was ruled out (foot). … OL J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and TE Eric Ebron (knee) were put on injured reserve on Saturday.

Bengals: OL Riley Reiff suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was questionable to return. … OL Trey Hopkins left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Bengals: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL