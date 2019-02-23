TROY, Ala. (AP) — Trhae Mitchell had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead South Alabama to a 68-52 win over Troy on Saturday.

Josh Ajayi had 18 points for South Alabama (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Rodrick Sikes added 11 points. John Pettway had 10 points for the road team.

Troy scored 22 points in the first half, a season low, and the Trojans trailed 32-22 at the break.

Alex Hicks scored a season-high 21 points and had 13 rebounds for the Trojans (11-15, 4-10). Javan Johnson added 13 points. BJ Miller had five steals.

The Jaguars improved to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. South Alabama defeated Troy 81-75 on Feb. 2.

South Alabama matches up against Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday. Troy faces Texas State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com