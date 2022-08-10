Washington Mystics (20-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-29, 2-14 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever face the Washington Mystics. Mitchell is currently sixth in the WNBA scoring 18.4 points per game.

The Fever are 2-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mystics are 9-7 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 87-75 on May 31, with Ariel Atkins scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Advertising

Shakira Austin is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mystics. Atkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 0-10, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.