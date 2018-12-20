MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Trhae Mitchell posted a career-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks as South Alabama torched NAIA-member Mobile 86-47 on Thursday night.
Mitchell was 12 of 15 from the floor. Josh Ajayi added 16 points to go with 11 rebounds and Kory Holden chipped in 14 points, draining 4 of 9 from long range.
South Alabama (7-5) which has won three straight and four of its last five games, shot 53 percent (34-64) from the field while limiting Mobile to 16-of-52 shooting (31 percent). The Jaguars scored 50 points in the paint and 20 points off Mobile’s 18 turnovers. The Rams had 28 points in the paint.
South Alabama led throughout, taking a 46-26 lead into the break. The Jaguars won the second half 40-21.
Will Stanford had 14 points to lead Mobile.