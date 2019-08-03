INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Tiffany Mitchell added 17 points and the Indiana Fever pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-75 on Saturday night.

Indiana (8-15) took the lead for good during a 25-5 run to open the third quarter. Kelsey Mitchell capped the rally at 63-53 with a step-back 3-pointer. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Lynx (10-11) cut the deficit to two.

Minnesota had an 18-0 run in the second quarter and led by as much as 20 before going into the break with a 48-38 lead.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points for Minnesota. The Lynx have lost four in a row.

ACES 75, WINGS 70

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kayla McBride had 21 points, including five in the final 30 seconds, in Las Vegas’ victory over Dallas.

Carolyn Swords added season highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackie Young — the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft — had a career-high 17 points and five assists for Las Vegas (15-7).

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (6-16) with 24 points.

SKY 87, DREAM 75

ATLANTA (AP) — Diamond DeShields had 12 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a season-best six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Chicago beat Atlanta.

Stefanie Dolson led Chicago (12-9) with 16 points.

Alex Bentley scored 21 points for Atlanta (5-17). The Dream have lost seven in a row.