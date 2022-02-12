BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 21 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-62 on Thursday night.

Cole Anderson had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (10-9, 3-5 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 14 points.

Justin McCall had 20 points for the Roadrunners (6-12, 1-8), who have now lost six consecutive games. Cameron Smith added 14 points.

Justin Edler-Davis, who led the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 10.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5). Kaleb Higgins, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

