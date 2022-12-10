TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

The winner came on the power play after Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period.

Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. He has 10 goals and 19 assists within that stretch.

The Maple Leafs (18-5-6) improved to 11-0-3 in their last 14 contests, while the Flames (13-11-4) lost their second in a row.

William Nylander had two goals and three assists for Toronto, and Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists. Michael Bunting also scored in front of a crowd of 18,857 at Scotiabank Arena.

Noah Hanifin scored twice for Calgary, and Andrew Mangiapane had two assists.

Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray made a shoulder save on a Blake Coleman short-handed breakaway for one of his 22 stops. Toronto went the other way for the game’s opening goal from Matthews on an early power play for his sixth in seven games.

However, a Matthews turnover inside the Flames’ blue line led to a tying goal from Hanifin 9:13 into the first.

It was the first goal allowed by the Maple Leafs in 129:13 after Murray and backup Ilya Samsonov posted back-to-back shutouts this week.

Marner failed to close in time on a trailing Nazem Kadri, and the former Maple Leafs center put Calgary in front 2-1 at 12:52 of the first.

Toronto drew even with another power-play goal. This time, a Nylander wrist shot beat Dan Vladar, who finished with 29 saves. Marner made a short pass to Rasmus Sandin, who found his fellow Swede for his second assist in the first period.

The Flames grabbed the lead for the second time 11:11 into the second. Mikael Backlund hit the post, but fourth-liner Trevor Lewis knocked in the rebound.

Calgary was the better team in the second, but Matthews bailed out his team late in the middle frame. He forced a turnover behind the Flames goal, and the puck squirted out to a wide-open Nylander for his 17th goal of the season.

A harmless shot from Hanifin was bobbled by Murray and snuck through his pads for a power-play goal and a 4-3 Calgary lead at 3:31 of the third period.

But Bunting knocked in a rebound off the end boards to tie the game for a fourth time less than three minutes later.

ROBERTSON OUT

The Maple Leafs announced forward Nick Robertson would miss the next six to eight weeks with a shoulder injury suffered against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. To take his place, Joey Anderson was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies for his season debut with the Maple Leafs.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Montreal on Monday night in the finale of a three-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night in the finale of a three-game homestand.

